Windham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from animal care to senior support and wellness. If you’re looking for hands-on work helping people (and pets), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vetcor / Windham Animal Hospital

Vetcor / Location: Windham, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Negotiable, based on experience

Work with a four-doctor small animal practice using modern tools like digital X-ray, ultrasound, and an in-house lab. Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays, strong benefits (401k match, health, PTO, CE support, pet discounts), and lots of room to grow your vet tech skills.

Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services

Location: Windham, NH & nearby areas

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Weekends, Mother’s hours

Full-time, Part-time, Weekends, Mother’s hours Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Provide non-medical in-home care to seniors—help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Very flexible scheduling (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), weekly pay options, and training; experience is helpful but not required.

Apply online or call 603-923-4433 for quick consideration.

Employer: ELEVATE Fitness & Recovery

Location: Windham, NH

Type: Full-time & Part-time (up to ~30 hrs/week)

Full-time & Part-time (up to ~30 hrs/week) Pay: $19–$20/hour, based on experience

Blend client care, wellness, and light medical admin in a modern fitness and recovery center. You’ll help with body contouring sessions, 3D scans, weekly weight-loss check-ins, and scheduling, with paid time off and employee discounts plus chances to grow in the wellness field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.