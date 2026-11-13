Windham has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from fitness to food to grocery. Good mix of flexible hours, tips potential, and steady weekly pay.

Employer: ELEVATE Fitness & Recovery

ELEVATE Fitness & Recovery Location: Windham, NH

Type: Full-time & Part-time (in person)

Full-time & Part-time (in person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Premium fitness and wellness front desk role where you greet members, manage check-ins, handle calls, and help with memberships and scheduling. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly, and like a clean, modern gym vibe; includes employee discount, paid time off, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Windham, NH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Lead the store’s online order pickup area—overseeing picking, staging, and customer handoff while coaching a team. Good for someone who likes a fast-paced retail setting, managing people, and keeping digital orders accurate and on time; comes with associate discounts, health and financial benefits for eligible staff, and paid time off.

Employer: Pizza Lisa

Location: Windham, NH

Type: Part-time / flexible (in person)

Part-time / flexible (in person) Pay: $17.00 – $22.00/hour

Work the front counter taking walk-in and phone orders, plus light prep and cleaning with a small, friendly team. They’re mainly looking for daytime help Wed–Fri, with other hours open and a flexible schedule if you need to work around school or another job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application this week while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.