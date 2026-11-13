Windham’s healthcare scene is busy right now—schools and clinics are both hiring, and a couple of these roles offer rare schedules and strong support.

Employer: Association of Independent Schools in New England (Windham Woods School)

Association of Independent Schools in New England (Windham Woods School) Location: Windham, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for about 215 students in grades 2–12 at a small, supportive independent school. You’ll handle daily nursing care, meds, first aid, emergencies, and health records while working closely with families and staff in an inclusive, student-focused setting.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health / Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital

Location: Windham, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) + sign-on bonus + relocation assistance

Lead a 2024 AAHA Practice of the Year hospital with no weekends and four 10-hour days. This role mixes clinical work with mentoring and hospital rounds, backed by strong support staff, advanced equipment, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), student loan help, CE, and more).

Employer: Alliance Animal Health / Canobie Lake Veterinary Hospital

Location: Windham, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) + sign-on bonus + relocation assistance

See a true mix of patients—about half avian and exotics—at an AAHA-accredited, multi-species hospital. You’ll work four 10-hour weekdays (no weekends), focus on medicine and surgery while a support team handles the rest, and get full benefits, CE support, and access to specialists.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.