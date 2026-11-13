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🏥 Windham, CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings at Windham Hospital
Healthcare is busy in Windham/Willimantic right now, especially at Windham Hospital and nearby clinics. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid full-time options to check out.
Primary Care – Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare
- Location: Windham, CT (clinic at 5 Founders St, Willimantic)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only, no call
- Salary: Not listed
This is a 100% outpatient adult primary care role where you can build your own patient panel and enjoy flexible scheduling. Comes with market-leading pay and benefits, CME time and budget, tuition help, and strong support for NPs and PAs.
Patient Care Tech III – Emergency Department
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare
- Location: Windham Community Memorial Hospital, Willimantic, CT
- Type: Full-time, 7p–7a, every other weekend & holiday
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 23-bed ED with a tight, flexible team caring for patients of all ages. Great fit if you’re a CNA, EMT, nursing student, or PCT boot-camp grad and want hands-on experience with vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, and cardiac monitoring.
RN – Emergency Department (Multiple Shifts, Sign-on Bonus Eligible)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare
- Location: Windham Community Memorial Hospital, Willimantic, CT
- Type: Full-time, every other weekend & holiday; includes 7p–7:30a roles
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus eligible
Join a busy 23-bed ED seeing everything from trauma to behavioral health and opioid-related cases. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of experience, CT license (or in process), and BLS (ACLS/PALS within 3 months).
Note: There are at least two ED RN postings with different shift details, but they share the same core role, requirements, and benefits.
Clinical Lab Assistant – Oncology
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute
- Location: Windham Community Memorial Hospital, Willimantic, CT
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy medical oncology and infusion center with phlebotomy, specimen processing, and front-desk tasks like scheduling and calls. Best for someone with 1+ year phlebotomy and lab experience, plus prior work in a healthcare or medical office setting.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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