Healthcare is busy in Windham/Willimantic right now, especially at Windham Hospital and nearby clinics. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid full-time options to check out.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: Windham, CT (clinic at 5 Founders St, Willimantic )

(clinic at ) Type: Full-time , weekdays only, no call

, weekdays only, Salary: Not listed

This is a 100% outpatient adult primary care role where you can build your own patient panel and enjoy flexible scheduling. Comes with market-leading pay and benefits, CME time and budget, tuition help, and strong support for NPs and PAs.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: Windham Community Memorial Hospital, Willimantic, CT

Type: Full-time , 7p–7a , every other weekend & holiday

, , every other weekend & holiday Salary: Not listed

Work in a 23-bed ED with a tight, flexible team caring for patients of all ages. Great fit if you’re a CNA, EMT, nursing student, or PCT boot-camp grad and want hands-on experience with vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, and cardiac monitoring.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: Windham Community Memorial Hospital, Willimantic, CT

Type: Full-time , every other weekend & holiday; includes 7p–7:30a roles

, every other weekend & holiday; includes roles Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus eligible

Join a busy 23-bed ED seeing everything from trauma to behavioral health and opioid-related cases. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of experience, CT license (or in process), and BLS (ACLS/PALS within 3 months).

Note: There are at least two ED RN postings with different shift details, but they share the same core role, requirements, and benefits.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute

Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute Location: Windham Community Memorial Hospital, Willimantic, CT

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Salary: Not listed

Support a busy medical oncology and infusion center with phlebotomy, specimen processing, and front-desk tasks like scheduling and calls. Best for someone with 1+ year phlebotomy and lab experience, plus prior work in a healthcare or medical office setting.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.