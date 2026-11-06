🚌 Windham, CT Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Windham’s transportation scene is busy right now, from local box trucks to high‑pay touring gigs. If you like being on the move, these roles cover everything from part‑time car care to serious OTR money.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Willimantic, CT (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week , $5,000/week minimum for weeks worked)

(most earn , for weeks worked) Type: Full-time, OTR Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Highlights: Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—“the greasy underbelly of show business.” All miles paid (loaded and empty), detention pay, fuel permits/taxes/tolls covered, fuel price guarantee (about $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: D'Elia Auctions, LLC

Location: Windham, CT (travel in CT & nearby states)

(travel in CT & nearby states) Salary: $21.00–$23.00 per hour (pay depends on experience)

(pay depends on experience) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (about 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)

Highlights: Drive a 20 ft box truck and help move heavy restaurant and food‑service equipment using dollies, pallet jacks, and tools. Includes health insurance, paid time off, 3 paid holidays, and 3 paid vacation/sick days after a year. Must lift 100+ lbs, keep a clean driving record, and be willing to travel in CT and nearby states.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 1040 Main Street, Willimantic, CT 06226

Salary: $17.70/hour starting , up to $24.80/hour max with merit increases

, up to with merit increases Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, roughly 7:00/7:30 AM–12:00/12:30 PM

Mon–Fri, roughly Highlights: Clean and sanitize rental cars, trucks, and vans, check fluids and tires, and help keep the branch looking sharp. Comes with paid time off, consistent schedule, employee discounts, and training. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, and at least 6 months of prior work/organizational experience.

If something here fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.