🛒 Windham CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Windham’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks in and around Windham, CT to check out this week.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Willimantic, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$27.06/hour base, plus commission (target $6,692/year), free/discounted internet, TV & mobile

Face-to-face sales role where you help customers pick the right internet, TV, and mobile plans. Good fit if you’re tech-comfortable, like commission, and want a part-time job with clear growth paths.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: North Windham, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hour base + $5/hour training pay; guaranteed $20/hour with incentives; eligible for annual stock grant

Help customers with phones, plans, and tech questions in a fast-paced store. Comes with strong training, stock grants, and access to the same big-company benefits as full-timers once eligible.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Willimantic, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team, keep the store running smoothly, and help customers find the right auto parts. Great if you want leadership experience, like metrics and operations, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with nights and weekends.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.