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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Windermere Right Now
Windermere neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to outdoor toys and home materials. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Black Glass Door TV Stand
Item: Black TV stand with glass sliding doors and sturdy legs
Size: 45" x 20" x 24"
Condition: Not stated, but looks like a solid piece for a living room or bedroom
Location: Porch pickup at 5891 Soter Ln, The Vineyards, Windermere, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Free porch pickup, so you can grab it at your convenience.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Moving Sales - Furnitures (2)
Item: Multiple free furniture pieces (listing 2)
Details: All items are free. Poster asks you to check sizes carefully in the photos.
Pickup: Self-pickup and moving only – bring help and a vehicle.
Location: Summerport, Windermere, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you need to furnish a place on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Moving Sales - All Free, Storage Cabinet, etc.
Item: Storage cabinet, sofa, bench, etc. – all listed as FREE
Details: Please check pictures for dimensions and exact pieces available.
Pickup: Self-pickup and moving only – you handle loading and transport.
Location: Summerport, Windermere, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice chance to grab several household items in one stop.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rockwool Insulation FREE
Item: Rockwool insulation
Condition: Partially used, but the poster says there is “a ton left”
Details: Great if you’re doing a home project and want to save on materials.
Pickup: Swift pickup preferred, no holds, cross posted, need gone ASAP
Location: Windermere Trails near Reams Rd and Lakeside Publix, Windermere, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Outdoor Toys FREE
Item: Outdoor toys (includes many balls and other play items)
Condition: Well loved; many balls need air
Details: Must take all items together.
Pickup: Swift pickup preferred, no holds, cross posted, need gone ASAP
Location: Windermere Trails near Lakeside Publix and Reams Rd, Windermere, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for kids’ backyard play if you don’t mind giving things a little TLC.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup quickly—free items in Windermere tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.