Windermere neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to outdoor toys and home materials. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Black TV stand with glass sliding doors and sturdy legs

Size: 45" x 20" x 24"

Condition: Not stated, but looks like a solid piece for a living room or bedroom

Location: Porch pickup at 5891 Soter Ln, The Vineyards, Windermere, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Free porch pickup, so you can grab it at your convenience.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Multiple free furniture pieces (listing 2)

Details: All items are free. Poster asks you to check sizes carefully in the photos.

Pickup: Self-pickup and moving only – bring help and a vehicle.

Location: Summerport, Windermere, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you need to furnish a place on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Storage cabinet, sofa, bench, etc. – all listed as FREE

Details: Please check pictures for dimensions and exact pieces available.

Pickup: Self-pickup and moving only – you handle loading and transport.

Location: Summerport, Windermere, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice chance to grab several household items in one stop.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rockwool insulation

Condition: Partially used, but the poster says there is “a ton left”

Details: Great if you’re doing a home project and want to save on materials.

Pickup: Swift pickup preferred, no holds, cross posted, need gone ASAP

Location: Windermere Trails near Reams Rd and Lakeside Publix, Windermere, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor toys (includes many balls and other play items)

Condition: Well loved; many balls need air

Details: Must take all items together.

Pickup: Swift pickup preferred, no holds, cross posted, need gone ASAP

Location: Windermere Trails near Lakeside Publix and Reams Rd, Windermere, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for kids’ backyard play if you don’t mind giving things a little TLC.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup quickly—free items in Windermere tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.