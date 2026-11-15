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🍽️ Winder, GA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Winder’s food scene is growing, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, all local.
Domino's Team Member (05724)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Winder, GA
- Type: Full-time (store crew / customer service)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role making pizzas, taking orders, and helping customers. Good fit if you want flexible schedules, extra cash, and a place where you can move up into leadership over time.
Domino's General Manager (05724)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Winder, GA
- Type: Full-time (store management)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store operation, from staff and service to inventory and results. Best for someone with management experience who wants to run a busy location and grow with a well-known brand.
Assisted Living Kitchen Manager (Dining Services Director)
- Employer: Charter Senior Living of Winder
- Location: Winder, GA
- Type: Full-time leadership
- Salary: About $60,000/year (range listed $55,000–$62,000)
Launch and lead the kitchen for a brand-new senior living community. Great if you have ServSafe, strong culinary management experience, and want to build a team, menus, and standards from the ground up with weekday hours and manager-on-duty rotation.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail and similar roles listed on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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