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Winder
🏥 Winder, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Winder’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and senior living adding key clinical staff. If you’re licensed in Georgia and ready for your next step, these roles are worth a look.
Health and Wellness Director (DON)
- Employer: Charter Senior Living of Winder
- Location: Winder, GA
- Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year + bonus
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, on-call required
This is the Director of Nursing / Health & Wellness Director role for a brand-new assisted living community. You’ll build the clinical department from the ground up—hiring the team, setting standards, and leading Assisted Living and Memory Care operations. Active GA LPN and prior Assisted Living HWD/DON experience are required.
Respiratory Therapist RRT – Full Time – Night Shift
- Employer: Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Northeast Georgia Health System)
- Location: Winder, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr evening–morning shifts
Work across the lifespan, from neonates to geriatrics, providing respiratory treatments, managing vents, and responding to emergencies. You’ll document in the EMR, collaborate closely with nurses and physicians, and support critical care and floor patients. GA Respiratory Therapist license and accredited RT training with registry exam completion are required.
Registered Nurse RN – Med Surg – FT Days
- Employer: Northeast Georgia Health System
- Location: Winder, GA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr day shifts (morning–evening)
Med-Surg RN role caring for a variety of complex patients while taking on growing leadership at the bedside. You’ll coordinate care, join unit councils and quality teams, and may serve as charge nurse or preceptor. Active GA RN license, national certification, and prior RN experience (ADN or BSN with required years) are needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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