Winder has some lovely cats waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at Barrow County Animal Control would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control

Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Phone: (770) 307-3012

Chloe is an adult Domestic Shorthair who’s looking for a calm, caring home. Adult cats are often already past the wild kitten stage and can be easier companions for busy families or first-time cat owners.

👉 Meet CHLOE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control

Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Phone: (770) 307-3012

This tiny female kitten may not have a name yet, but she’s full of potential and ready to grow up with a family of her own. Kittens do best with time, patience, and lots of play.

👉 Meet this female kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control

Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Phone: (770) 307-3012

Evinrude is a young male kitten with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy, toys, and lots of learning together, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Evinrude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Barrow County Animal Control at (770) 307-3012 to ask about visiting and adoption details. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in Winder, GA can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.