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🐶 Gentle Senior & Young Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Winder
Winder has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Barrow County Animal Control and could be your new best friend.
Linus
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control
- Location: Winder, GA
- Phone: (770) 307-3012
Linus is a senior American Pit Bull Terrier who deserves a soft bed and a loving home to enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Linus could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rook
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control
- Location: Winder, GA
- Phone: (770) 307-3012
Rook is a young German Shepherd Dog with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to grow and learn with, Rook may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet Rook and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EDITH
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control
- Location: Winder, GA
- Phone: (770) 307-3012
EDITH is a senior Beagle looking for a calm, caring home. If you love the gentle nature of older dogs, EDITH could be a wonderful new family member.
👉 Meet EDITH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Winder, GA, please consider visiting Barrow County Animal Control or calling (770) 307-3012 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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