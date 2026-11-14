Winder has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Barrow County Animal Control and could be your new best friend.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control

Barrow County Animal Control Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Phone: (770) 307-3012

Linus is a senior American Pit Bull Terrier who deserves a soft bed and a loving home to enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Linus could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control

Barrow County Animal Control Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Phone: (770) 307-3012

Rook is a young German Shepherd Dog with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to grow and learn with, Rook may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet Rook and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Barrow County Animal Control

Barrow County Animal Control Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Phone: (770) 307-3012

EDITH is a senior Beagle looking for a calm, caring home. If you love the gentle nature of older dogs, EDITH could be a wonderful new family member.

👉 Meet EDITH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Winder, GA, please consider visiting Barrow County Animal Control or calling (770) 307-3012 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.