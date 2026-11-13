undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winder
📅 AIM magnet program info nights for rising 6th–8th graders
10 days ago
📅 Learn About the Arts & Innovation Magnet Program
Have a rising 6th–8th grader and curious about the Arts & Innovation Magnet (AIM) Program for next school year?
The school is hosting open house informational sessions with a short presentation and a tour of the facilities so you can learn more before the AIM Lottery opens in January 2027.
Session dates & time:
- November 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM
- December 1, 2026 at 6:00 PM
- December 2, 2026 at 6:00 PM
Location:
- 200 Bellview Street, Winder, GA 30680
Just pick the date that works best for your family and show up to get details on the program and see the campus.
More Info: Barrow County School System - News
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1