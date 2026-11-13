📅 Learn About the Arts & Innovation Magnet Program

Have a rising 6th–8th grader and curious about the Arts & Innovation Magnet (AIM) Program for next school year?

The school is hosting open house informational sessions with a short presentation and a tour of the facilities so you can learn more before the AIM Lottery opens in January 2027.

Session dates & time:

November 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM

December 1, 2026 at 6:00 PM

December 2, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Location:

200 Bellview Street, Winder, GA 30680

Just pick the date that works best for your family and show up to get details on the program and see the campus.