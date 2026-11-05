🏥 Winder, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring around Winder, GA is steady right now, especially for folks who like patient-facing work. If you’ve got a caring streak and some credentials, there are a few nice options to check out this week.

Employer: Achievements ABA Therapy

Achievements ABA Therapy Location: Winder, GA (in-home and community-based)

(in-home and community-based) Type: Full-time or part-time, flexible shifts

Full-time or part-time, flexible shifts Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism, using ABA therapy under a BCBA’s guidance. This one stands out for strong perks: health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, and tuition/BCBA-in-training programs if you want to grow your career.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

(Amedisys Home Health) Location: Winder, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Approx. $51,738–$77,606 total annual cash target $24.87–$37.31 hourly and $29.85–$44.77 per visit point

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes—vitals, med checks, teaching self-care, and working closely with an RN and physicians. Good fit if you like autonomy, driving between patients, and a big healthcare system with benefits, 401(k), and growth paths.

Employer: Lovely Touch Home Care

Location: Winder, GA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Competitive salary (exact rate not listed)

Help clients with daily living, hygiene, mobility, and vitals while keeping them safe and comfortable at home. This role is appealing if you want flexible scheduling, 401(k), employee discounts, and a chance to build experience while still having room in your week for school, family, or another job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or nearby openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.