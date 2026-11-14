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Windcrest
📅 Register your 2026 Light-Up display by Nov. 28
12 days ago
📢 Register your home for Windcrest Light-Up 2026
Want your holiday lights on the official Light-Up 2026 Map and entered in the contest? Now’s the time to sign up.
The city is inviting residents to register their displays so they can be included on this year’s official Light-Up Map and Contest.
- Registration deadline: November 28, 2026
- Judging date: December 1, 2026
If you’re planning a festive display this year, be sure to register by Nov. 28 so judges and visitors can find you on the map and include you in the contest.
More Info: Light-Up Map/Contest Registration • City of Windcr...
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