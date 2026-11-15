Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or senior care, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources / Promed Management Resources In

ProMed Staffing Resources / Location: Winchester, VA 22601

Type: Full-time, 13-week contract with option to extend

Full-time, with option to extend Pay: $2,571.43 per week (gross)

Schedule: Days, 6:45 a.m.–5:15 p.m.

OR RN role with high weekly pay, day shifts, and strong benefits from a Joint Commission Gold Seal agency. Requires active VA RN license, 2+ years recent OR experience, and AHA BLS & ACLS.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Travel , 13-week assignment

, 13-week assignment Hours: 40 hours/week , 8-hour day shifts

, 8-hour Pay: Estimated $2,697 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends; subject to confirmation)

Travel Radiation Therapist role with a long-standing, RN-founded staffing company. Good fit if you want steady day hours and like working short-term contracts in different locations.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Travel , 13-week assignment

, 13-week assignment Hours: 36 hours/week , 12-hour night shifts

, Pay: Estimated $2,185 per week (based on current bill rate; may change)

Emergency Department RN travel job with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and housing or stipend options. Great if you like fast-paced ED work and want strong traveler perks.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Near Winchester, VA (school-based setting)

(school-based setting) Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

School SLP contract role helping students with speech and language needs in a collaborative team setting. Looking for a Master’s in SLP, state license/eligibility, and CCC preferred (CFs encouraged to apply).

Employer: Green Valley Commons

Location: Winchester, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance

Hands-on role in a senior living/care setting, focused on medication administration and personal care. Ideal if you’re a Registered Medication Aide who enjoys working closely with older adults and supporting daily living.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare jobs here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.