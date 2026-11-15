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🏥 Winchester, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or senior care, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room (13-week contract)
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources / Promed Management Resources In
- Location: Winchester, VA 22601
- Type: Full-time, 13-week contract with option to extend
- Pay: $2,571.43 per week (gross)
- Schedule: Days, 6:45 a.m.–5:15 p.m.
OR RN role with high weekly pay, day shifts, and strong benefits from a Joint Commission Gold Seal agency. Requires active VA RN license, 2+ years recent OR experience, and AHA BLS & ACLS.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,697 per week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Hours: 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Pay: Estimated $2,697 per week (includes taxable + tax-free stipends; subject to confirmation)
Travel Radiation Therapist role with a long-standing, RN-founded staffing company. Good fit if you want steady day hours and like working short-term contracts in different locations.
Travel ED RN – $2,185 per week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Hours: 36 hours/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: Estimated $2,185 per week (based on current bill rate; may change)
Emergency Department RN travel job with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and housing or stipend options. Great if you like fast-paced ED work and want strong traveler perks.
Speech Language Pathologist (School-Based)
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Near Winchester, VA (school-based setting)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: Not listed
School SLP contract role helping students with speech and language needs in a collaborative team setting. Looking for a Master’s in SLP, state license/eligibility, and CCC preferred (CFs encouraged to apply).
Registered Medication Aide
- Employer: Green Valley Commons
- Location: Winchester, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance
Hands-on role in a senior living/care setting, focused on medication administration and personal care. Ideal if you’re a Registered Medication Aide who enjoys working closely with older adults and supporting daily living.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare jobs here turn over fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.