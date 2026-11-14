Winchester has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are in local rescues and waiting to meet their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Mason is a snowy white little boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved. Kittens like Mason usually do best with another friendly cat or a family ready to give lots of playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Tucker is a classic brown tabby boy with that timeless “tiger stripe” look. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a family who will keep him indoors and give him lots of toys and climbing spots.

👉 Meet Tucker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Duchess is a soft cream-colored girl with a gentle look and a royal name. She’d love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and cherished as she grows.

👉 Meet Duchess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Onyx is a sleek black kitten who will likely grow into a stunning house panther. She’s looking for an indoor-only home that will keep her safe and give her plenty of affection and play.

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Inge is another beautiful black baby, perfect for someone who loves sleek, shiny kitties. She’ll need a patient family ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Inge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Moose is a brown tabby boy with a big name and a tiny body. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his people.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Asha is a light cream/ivory kitten who would love a gentle home and maybe a feline friend to grow up with. She’s ready for a family who will keep her safe indoors and up to date on vet care.

👉 Meet Asha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Shirley's Angels Animal Rescue

Tilt A Whirl is a fluffy orange/red medium-haired kitten with a fun name and a bright future ahead. He’s looking for an indoor home that can keep up with kitten play and provide lots of love.

👉 Meet Tilt A Whirl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winchester, VA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Shady's Paw Animal Rescue or Shirley's Angels Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.