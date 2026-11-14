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🐱 Playful, Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Winchester, VA
Winchester has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are in local rescues and waiting to meet their new families.
Mason
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue
Mason is a snowy white little boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved. Kittens like Mason usually do best with another friendly cat or a family ready to give lots of playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tucker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue
Tucker is a classic brown tabby boy with that timeless “tiger stripe” look. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a family who will keep him indoors and give him lots of toys and climbing spots.
👉 Meet Tucker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duchess
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue
Duchess is a soft cream-colored girl with a gentle look and a royal name. She’d love a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and cherished as she grows.
👉 Meet Duchess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Onyx
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue
Onyx is a sleek black kitten who will likely grow into a stunning house panther. She’s looking for an indoor-only home that will keep her safe and give her plenty of affection and play.
👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Inge
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue
Inge is another beautiful black baby, perfect for someone who loves sleek, shiny kitties. She’ll need a patient family ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Inge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue
Moose is a brown tabby boy with a big name and a tiny body. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his people.
👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Asha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Shady's Paw Animal Rescue
Asha is a light cream/ivory kitten who would love a gentle home and maybe a feline friend to grow up with. She’s ready for a family who will keep her safe indoors and up to date on vet care.
👉 Meet Asha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tilt A Whirl
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Shirley's Angels Animal Rescue
Tilt A Whirl is a fluffy orange/red medium-haired kitten with a fun name and a bright future ahead. He’s looking for an indoor home that can keep up with kitten play and provide lots of love.
👉 Meet Tilt A Whirl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Winchester, VA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Shady's Paw Animal Rescue or Shirley's Angels Animal Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings and set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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