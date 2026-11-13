Winchester has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on shop work to high-earning OTR gigs. If you like being around trucks and staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Henley Companies)

Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Henley Companies) Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75/hour

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll do oil changes, fluid checks, tire rotations, and basic inspections. Paid training, no late evenings (most locations close by 7pm), plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and 50% off most services for up to 2 vehicles.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Winchester, VA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ annually

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—trucking tied to live entertainment. Team owner operators get all miles paid (loaded and empty), a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: XPO

Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Expected $29.35–$36.30/hour, with benefits for 30+ hours/week

Class A role where you’ll run tractor-trailers (including doubles/triples), load/unload freight, and be home daily. Offers step-based pay progression, a full benefits package, and the backing of a major transportation company; hazmat/tanker/doubles endorsements needed or obtained within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.