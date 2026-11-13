Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want hospital life, home health, or flexible travel contracts. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Winchester, VA.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Contract, Travel

Salary: Not listed

Help patients in an outpatient setting while exploring a new town. Expect 12–14 patients a day, floating to nearby clinics, and traveler perks like weekly pay, 100% paid housing, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Travel, 12-week assignment

Salary: About $2,167 per week (40 hrs)

Work in a busy outpatient ortho clinic with 30-minute appointments and strong team support (2 PTs, rehab aide, patient experience coordinator). New grads are welcome, and there’s potential for temp-to-perm if it’s a good fit.

Employer: Valley Health

Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Full-time, First Shift

Pay Range: $38.02 – $57.04 per hour

Provide one-on-one PT in patients’ homes as part of a multidisciplinary team. Includes a 4–6 week orientation, wide variety of cases, and strong benefits like a zero-deductible health plan, PTO, tuition assistance, and retirement match.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay Range: $2,358 – $2,529 per week (40 hrs)

Join a hospital team delivering advanced cancer treatment on day shifts. Requires ARRT (T), BLS, and 1–2 years’ experience. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Valley Health

Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (sign-on/loan perks available)

Pediatric outpatient OT role with big incentives: relocation help, $15k–$25k sign-on bonus (depending on experience) or up to $30k in student loan reimbursement. You’ll work as part of an interdisciplinary rehab team using best-practice care.

Employer: Valley Health

Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Full-time, Second Shift

Pay Range: $18.96 – $25.59 per hour

Handle decontamination, assembly, sterilization, and distribution of surgical instruments. Great if you like detail-oriented work behind the scenes, with strong health, PTO, tuition, and retirement benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $17.00 – $27.00 per hour

Support the retail pharmacy team with prescription processing, customer service, and (where allowed) immunizations. Offers flexible weekday shifts plus every other weekend, training, and access to CVS’s part-time benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4514

Location: 201 Maranto Manor Dr, Winchester, VA

201 Maranto Manor Dr, Winchester, VA Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour (plus premiums & incentives)

Work in a busy store pharmacy handling prescriptions and customer questions. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Winchester, VA

Winchester, VA Type: Part-time

Pay Range (VA, non–NoVA counties): $15.25 – $20.90 per hour

Great entry point into eye care—no optical experience needed. You’ll prep patients, run pre-test equipment, and support the optometrist, with training, potential bonuses, benefits options, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc.

Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc. Location: Winchester, VA (also Inwood, WV)

Winchester, VA (also Inwood, WV) Type: In-person, schedule flexible

In-person, schedule flexible Pay Range: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour

Provide individual, couples, and group counseling for children, teens, and adults. This role offers flexible scheduling, a collaborative team, and the chance to make a direct impact in the local community.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the role’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.