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Winchester
🏥 Winchester, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want hospital life, home health, or flexible travel contracts. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Winchester, VA.
Physical Therapist - Travel Contract
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Contract, Travel
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients in an outpatient setting while exploring a new town. Expect 12–14 patients a day, floating to nearby clinics, and traveler perks like weekly pay, 100% paid housing, and travel/license reimbursement.
Travel Physical Therapist - Outpatient Orthopedic - $2,167 per week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Travel, 12-week assignment
- Salary: About $2,167 per week (40 hrs)
Work in a busy outpatient ortho clinic with 30-minute appointments and strong team support (2 PTs, rehab aide, patient experience coordinator). New grads are welcome, and there’s potential for temp-to-perm if it’s a good fit.
Physical Therapist - Home Health - Full Time First Shift
- Employer: Valley Health
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Full-time, First Shift
- Pay Range: $38.02 – $57.04 per hour
Provide one-on-one PT in patients’ homes as part of a multidisciplinary team. Includes a 4–6 week orientation, wide variety of cases, and strong benefits like a zero-deductible health plan, PTO, tuition assistance, and retirement match.
Travel Radiation Therapist - $2,529 per week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Pay Range: $2,358 – $2,529 per week (40 hrs)
Join a hospital team delivering advanced cancer treatment on day shifts. Requires ARRT (T), BLS, and 1–2 years’ experience. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.
Occupational Therapist – Pediatrics Outpatient
- Employer: Valley Health
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (sign-on/loan perks available)
Pediatric outpatient OT role with big incentives: relocation help, $15k–$25k sign-on bonus (depending on experience) or up to $30k in student loan reimbursement. You’ll work as part of an interdisciplinary rehab team using best-practice care.
Sterile Processing Technician, Second Shift
- Employer: Valley Health
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Full-time, Second Shift
- Pay Range: $18.96 – $25.59 per hour
Handle decontamination, assembly, sterilization, and distribution of surgical instruments. Great if you like detail-oriented work behind the scenes, with strong health, PTO, tuition, and retirement benefits.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $17.00 – $27.00 per hour
Support the retail pharmacy team with prescription processing, customer service, and (where allowed) immunizations. Offers flexible weekday shifts plus every other weekend, training, and access to CVS’s part-time benefits.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4514
- Location: 201 Maranto Manor Dr, Winchester, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour (plus premiums & incentives)
Work in a busy store pharmacy handling prescriptions and customer questions. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Optometric Technician / Medical Assistant – Part Time
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range (VA, non–NoVA counties): $15.25 – $20.90 per hour
Great entry point into eye care—no optical experience needed. You’ll prep patients, run pre-test equipment, and support the optometrist, with training, potential bonuses, benefits options, and 401(k) match.
Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) / License-Eligible Counselor
- Employer: Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc.
- Location: Winchester, VA (also Inwood, WV)
- Type: In-person, schedule flexible
- Pay Range: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour
Provide individual, couples, and group counseling for children, teens, and adults. This role offers flexible scheduling, a collaborative team, and the chance to make a direct impact in the local community.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the role’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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