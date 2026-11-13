Winchester’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face helping shoppers pick the right tech. You’ll get training, a strong employee discount, and chances to learn new skills while working in a fast-paced store.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a commission sales team in a busy furniture showroom. This role is great if you have retail leadership experience and want career growth, benefits, and paid time off in a people-first environment.

Employer: The GIANT Company

Location: 1950 South Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $23.05 per hour

Run the seafood department day to day: ordering, stocking, customer service, and food safety. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a role with clear responsibility and solid hourly pay.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.