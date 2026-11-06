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🛒 Winchester, VA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Winchester’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local shops all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Retail Department Coordinator
Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
Location: Winchester, VA (2330 Legge Blvd)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $14.75–$15.25/hour
Lead the backroom and sales floor flow at a busy TJ Maxx, from truck deliveries to merchandising and training associates. Good fit if you have 1 year retail + 6 months leadership and want strong retail benefits and room to grow.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Millwork – Closing
Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Location: Winchester, VA
Type: Full-time, closing shifts
Pay: $15.00–$15.60/hour
Help customers with doors, windows, and other millwork items while keeping shelves stocked and orders accurate. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount for those who qualify.
Counter Representative – National Coatings & Supplies, Inc.
Employer: Falls of Neuse Management LLC / National Coatings & Supplies
Location: Winchester, VA
Type: Full-time (daytime, no nights/weekends/holidays)
Pay: $18.00/hour
Use electronic and paper catalogs to help auto body and retail customers find the right paint and supplies, plus handle stocking and inventory. Great if you like steady weekday hours, customer contact, and a mix of desk and light warehouse work.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
Employer: 7-Eleven
Location: Winchester, VA
Type: Hourly, flexible shifts
Pay: $13.00–$17.42/hour
Entry-level role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep while serving regulars at a busy convenience store. Offers flexible schedules, promote-from-within culture, PTO (if eligible), 401(k), and tuition help.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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