🐱 Sweet Winchester Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Winchester has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Each one has their own story and personality, and they’re all waiting at Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 1.7 years)

Adult (about 1.7 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue-Black

Gray/Blue-Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue

Location: Winchester, VA

Nevada has been waiting over a year for his own family. He’s curious, shy, and very lovable. He takes a little time to warm up, but once he trusts you, he wants all the love and lap cuddles.

He would do best in a calm home, and he’s happy to either share his space with other friendly cats or be your one-and-only. He loves treats and good scratch sessions.

👉 Meet Nevada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (buff)

Orange/Red (buff) Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue

Location: Winchester, VA

Simba had a rough start and was found with several botflies, but they’ve been removed, and he’s healed and comfortable now. He’s described as loving, sweet, and very handsome with his soft buff fur.

Simba enjoys playing with jingle balls and tiny felt mice. He’s an easy, adorable kitten who would love to find his home soon.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue

Location: Winchester, VA

Buggy is a young black kitten looking for a family to grow up with. (Check his listing for the latest notes on his personality and any special needs.) As a baby, he’ll need the usual playtime, patience, and gentle guidance as he learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Buggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Winchester, VA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider these wonderful kitties at Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue. Visit their online listings, share with friends, or reach out to the rescue to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.