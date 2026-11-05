🤝 Winchester VA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Winchester has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a mission-driven team. These roles range from hands-on caregiving to supervising programs and supporting families through state services.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time, overnight (8pm–8am, rotating)

Pay: $18–$19/hour, daily pay available

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. You’ll help with personal care, daily living skills, and community activities, with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holiday pay for full-time staff.

Employer: Virginia Department of Social Services – Division of Child Support Enforcement

Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time (salaried)

Salary range: $45,739 – $51,750 (commensurate with experience)

Manage child support cases so kids get the financial support they need. This is a fast-paced, detail-heavy office role with structured training, possible telework, and strong state benefits (health insurance, retirement, paid leave, and more).

Employer: Grafton Integrated Health Network

Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time, overnight (Thu–Sat, 10:30pm–8:30am)

Full-time, (Thu–Sat, 10:30pm–8:30am) Pay: $26.62–$34.29/hour (experience-based) + shift differentials

Lead overnight operations in an adult home and community-based program, supporting staff and adults with complex needs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, education assistance, and potential student loan forgiveness as a 501(c)(3) employer.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.