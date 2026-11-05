🏭 Winchester, VA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Winchester’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are adding to their crews. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Avient Corporation

Avient Corporation Location: Winchester, VA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 PM – 7:30 AM, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $20 – $24/hour

You’ll set up and run machines that blend and mix materials, keep an eye on quality, and help with basic maintenance and cleaning. This role stands out for day-one medical benefits, bi-annual bonus plan, 401(k) with company match, and generous paid time off.

Employer: Owens Corning

Owens Corning Location: 130 West Brooke Rd, Winchester, VA 22603

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (5:00 AM – 1:30 PM, Mon–Fri, OT as needed)

Pay: $21/hour

Run CNC machines to cut and drill door slabs based on production tickets, keeping quality and safety tight. This job offers steady daytime hours, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match), paid holidays and vacation, and promotion-from-within opportunities.

Employer: Extreme Steel Crane and Rigging Inc

Location: Winchester, VA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.48 – $32.00/hour

Work in the yard and warehouse moving crane gear and materials, loading/unloading trucks, and keeping equipment staged for jobs. This is a good fit if you like outdoor, physical work with forklift operation and want health insurance included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, overtime, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.