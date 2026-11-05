🚌 Winchester, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Winchester’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options from local day routes to high‑earning OTR gigs. Here are several solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Winchester, VA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours – trucking that’s “anything but ordinary.” All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee around $1.60/gal after surcharge, weekly averages of $5,500–$6,500+, plus health program, detention pay, paid permits/tolls, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Winchester, VA (must live within 75 miles of Frederick, MD)

Based near (must live within 75 miles of Frederick, MD) Salary: $1,450–$1,770 per week , plus bonuses

, plus bonuses Type: Full-time, Company Driver

Run dedicated reefer and dry van freight to Costco stores with weekly home time and 100% no-touch, 90% drop-and-hook freight. Includes mileage + hourly pay, weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 90 days, up to $7,500 sign-on bonus, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits with 401(k) match. Open to all CDL-A holders, with company-paid CDL training options.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: $15.61–$23.41 per hour

Type: Full-time, Non-CDL

Great fit if you want to be home daily with no nights or weekends. Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. with overtime as needed, delivering materials, helping load/unload, and pitching in with warehouse work. Offers safe driver incentives, bonus potential, full benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.