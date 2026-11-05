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💻 Winchester, VA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT Roles Open
Winchester’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level help desk to high-clearance engineering. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the Valley, these are worth a look.
Senior C#/.NET Software Developer
Employer: Full Visibility LLC
Location: Winchester, VA (onsite 1 day/week, remote 4 days/week after training)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145K – $195K
High-impact role supporting sensitive federal missions with modern .NET (moving to .NET 10), AWS, Docker/Kubernetes, and Angular. You’ll lead development efforts and need an active Top Secret/SCI clearance (with CI polygraph eligibility) plus 8+ years of software development experience.
Principal Application Engineer – Digital Platform Engineering
Employer: Navy Federal Credit Union
Location: Winchester, VA (also hiring in Vienna, Pensacola, San Diego)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Sponsorship: No visa sponsorship available; must be authorized to work in the U.S.
Senior technical leadership role focused on digital platform architecture, security, and cloud (Azure). You’ll guide strategy, influence engineering standards, and mentor other engineers rather than doing day-to-day coding, ideal for someone with 10+ years experience and strong background in APIs, microservices, CI/CD, and DevSecOps.
IT Help Desk Support Specialist I
Employer: Yount, Hyde & Barbour (YHB)
Location: Winchester, VA (and other YHB offices as needed)
Type: Full-time
Great fit if you’re early in your IT career and like helping people solve tech issues. You’ll be the first line of support for hardware, software, and network problems, manage tickets, maintain firm assets, and join a rotating on-call schedule, with competitive pay, bonuses, 401(k) with profit sharing, and strong training and growth support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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