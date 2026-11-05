💻 Winchester, VA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT Roles Open

Winchester’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level help desk to high-clearance engineering. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the Valley, these are worth a look.

Employer: Full Visibility LLC

Location: Winchester, VA (onsite 1 day/week, remote 4 days/week after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145K – $195K

High-impact role supporting sensitive federal missions with modern .NET (moving to .NET 10), AWS, Docker/Kubernetes, and Angular. You’ll lead development efforts and need an active Top Secret/SCI clearance (with CI polygraph eligibility) plus 8+ years of software development experience.

Employer: Navy Federal Credit Union

Location: Winchester, VA (also hiring in Vienna, Pensacola, San Diego)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Sponsorship: No visa sponsorship available; must be authorized to work in the U.S.

Senior technical leadership role focused on digital platform architecture, security, and cloud (Azure). You’ll guide strategy, influence engineering standards, and mentor other engineers rather than doing day-to-day coding, ideal for someone with 10+ years experience and strong background in APIs, microservices, CI/CD, and DevSecOps.

Employer: Yount, Hyde & Barbour (YHB)

Location: Winchester, VA (and other YHB offices as needed)

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you’re early in your IT career and like helping people solve tech issues. You’ll be the first line of support for hardware, software, and network problems, manage tickets, maintain firm assets, and join a rotating on-call schedule, with competitive pay, bonuses, 401(k) with profit sharing, and strong training and growth support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.