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🏥 Winchester, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles
Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, home health, and specialty care. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are several solid full-time roles plus a flexible part-time option.
Veterinarian (Full-Time)
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: $130,000 – $180,000/year + production pay
- Type: Full-time
Work as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with strong support, flexible scheduling, and the ability to practice medicine your way. Big plus if you have vet school loans: they offer a best-in-class student debt relief program, robust health benefits, and three free wellness plans for your own pets.
Licensed/Registered Optician
(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; listing once)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1406
- Location: 2350 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601
- Salary: $30 – $43/hour + incentives and shift premiums
- Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
Help customers in the Vision Center with prescriptions, lens choices, and eyewear orders. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education (from HS completion up to bachelor’s degrees).
Physical Therapist – Home Health, First Shift
- Employer: Valley Health (Home Health)
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: $38.02 – $57.04/hour
- Type: Full-time, First Shift
Provide one-on-one PT in patients’ homes as part of a multidisciplinary team, with a 4–6 week orientation and strong tech support for documentation. Benefits include a zero-deductible health plan, generous PTO, tuition assistance, and retirement match.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Urgent Care, Winchester Gateway
- Employer: Bon Secours
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: $19.03 – $28.54/hour
- Type: Full-time
Join a busy urgent care, rooming patients, taking vitals, giving meds within scope, and assisting providers. Faith-based system with 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance for your growth.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Athletico Physical Therapy
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: $78,000 – $100,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Clinic-based PT role focused on quality outcomes, not just visit counts. Standouts: AI documentation scribe, yearly CE allowance, 5 extra PTO days for CE, student loan repayment for eligible clinicians, and 17 days PTO + 8 holidays.
Radiation Therapist – Travel Assignment
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (Jackson HealthPros)
- Location: Winchester, VA (hospital setting)
- Salary: Not listed (weekly travel pay)
- Type: Full-time travel contract
8:00 AM–4:30 PM, Monday–Friday, no weekends or call. Treat oncology patients, work with EPIC, and get weekly pay, day-one medical, 401(k) match, 100% paid housing, and travel/license reimbursement.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA)
- Employer: Blue Ridge Care Services – Independence at Home
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support older adults and medically complex participants with mobility, balance, and safety so they can stay independent at home. Mission-driven, team-based role with competitive pay, benefits, and a strong community focus.
Registered Nurse, Ortho Clinic – Full Time (7:45a–4:30p)
- Employer: Valley Health
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: $27.04 – $43.39/hour
- Type: Full-time, day shift
Clinic RN role supporting physicians and NPs in an ortho/family practice setting, Monday–Friday daytime hours. Offers zero-deductible health plan, generous PTO, tuition assistance, retirement match, and big-system perks.
Professional Development Specialist, Women’s Health
- Employer: Valley Health
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: $42.15 – $61.94/hour
- Type: Full-time
Advanced RN/Nursing Professional Development role designing system-wide education and competency programs for women’s and children’s services. Ideal if you have a master’s in nursing, 5+ years clinical/leadership experience, and want to shape education strategy across the health system.
Behavior Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Acorn Health
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Salary: From $20.50/hour
- Type: Part-time
Work 1:1 with children on the autism spectrum using ABA therapy under BCBA supervision. Great entry role if you like kids and want a path into behavioral health, with paid RBT training, PTO/holidays (for eligible staff), medical/retirement options, and free BACB fieldwork supervision.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Winchester healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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