🏥 Winchester, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles

Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, home health, and specialty care. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are several solid full-time roles plus a flexible part-time option.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: $130,000 – $180,000/year + production pay

Type: Full-time

Work as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with strong support, flexible scheduling, and the ability to practice medicine your way. Big plus if you have vet school loans: they offer a best-in-class student debt relief program, robust health benefits, and three free wellness plans for your own pets.

(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; listing once)

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1406

Walmart Supercenter #1406 Location: 2350 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601

Salary: $30 – $43/hour + incentives and shift premiums

Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Help customers in the Vision Center with prescriptions, lens choices, and eyewear orders. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education (from HS completion up to bachelor’s degrees).

Employer: Valley Health (Home Health)

(Home Health) Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: $38.02 – $57.04/hour

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Provide one-on-one PT in patients’ homes as part of a multidisciplinary team, with a 4–6 week orientation and strong tech support for documentation. Benefits include a zero-deductible health plan, generous PTO, tuition assistance, and retirement match.

Employer: Bon Secours

Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: $19.03 – $28.54/hour

Type: Full-time

Join a busy urgent care, rooming patients, taking vitals, giving meds within scope, and assisting providers. Faith-based system with 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, parental leave, and tuition assistance for your growth.

Employer: Athletico Physical Therapy

Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: $78,000 – $100,000/year

Type: Full-time

Clinic-based PT role focused on quality outcomes, not just visit counts. Standouts: AI documentation scribe, yearly CE allowance, 5 extra PTO days for CE, student loan repayment for eligible clinicians, and 17 days PTO + 8 holidays.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (Jackson HealthPros)

Location: Winchester, VA (hospital setting)

Salary: Not listed (weekly travel pay)

Not listed (weekly travel pay) Type: Full-time travel contract

8:00 AM–4:30 PM, Monday–Friday, no weekends or call. Treat oncology patients, work with EPIC, and get weekly pay, day-one medical, 401(k) match, 100% paid housing, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: Blue Ridge Care Services – Independence at Home

Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support older adults and medically complex participants with mobility, balance, and safety so they can stay independent at home. Mission-driven, team-based role with competitive pay, benefits, and a strong community focus.

Employer: Valley Health

Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: $27.04 – $43.39/hour

Type: Full-time, day shift

Clinic RN role supporting physicians and NPs in an ortho/family practice setting, Monday–Friday daytime hours. Offers zero-deductible health plan, generous PTO, tuition assistance, retirement match, and big-system perks.

Employer: Valley Health

Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: $42.15 – $61.94/hour

Type: Full-time

Advanced RN/Nursing Professional Development role designing system-wide education and competency programs for women’s and children’s services. Ideal if you have a master’s in nursing, 5+ years clinical/leadership experience, and want to shape education strategy across the health system.

Employer: Acorn Health

Location: Winchester, VA

Salary: From $20.50/hour

Type: Part-time

Work 1:1 with children on the autism spectrum using ABA therapy under BCBA supervision. Great entry role if you like kids and want a path into behavioral health, with paid RBT training, PTO/holidays (for eligible staff), medical/retirement options, and free BACB fieldwork supervision.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Winchester healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.