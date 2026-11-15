Winchester’s healthcare scene is growing, with new specialty services and steady rehab needs. Here are several solid openings if you want to care for patients close to home.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Winchester, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a newly opening cath lab and provide advanced heart procedures for the local community. You’ll handle complex cardiac cases, share call with other cardiology providers, and help shape workflows and quality standards from the ground up.

Employer: Functional Pathways (at Elk River of Winchester)

(at Elk River of Winchester) Location: Winchester, TN

Type: PRN / as-needed (listed as full-time employer)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a scenic rehab setting near Tims Ford State Park, helping residents follow treatment plans set by the PT. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours while still being part of a supportive therapy team.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Winchester, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide ICU coverage, inpatient consults, and outpatient pulmonary care in a community hospital environment. Ideal if you like a mix of critical care and clinic work with shared call among local providers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.