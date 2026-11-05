🏥 Multiple Winchester Healthcare Roles, LPN & RN Nights With Bonuses

Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who want steady hours and strong benefits. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Highpoint Health Winchester with Ascension Saint Thomas

Lifepoint Health® / Highpoint Health Winchester with Ascension Saint Thomas Location: Winchester, TN

Type: Full-time, Nights (3x12, 7p–7a, rotating weekends)

Sign-on: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Labor & Delivery role on a supportive, family-like OB team caring for moms and babies. Good fit if you have 2+ years L&D experience, a TN or compact RN license, and want strong benefits, tuition help, and career growth in a busy community hospital.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Highpoint Health Winchester with Ascension Saint Thomas

Lifepoint Health® / Highpoint Health Winchester with Ascension Saint Thomas Location: Winchester, TN

Type: Listed as Part-time (posting describes Full-time, Nights; 3x12, 7p–7a, rotating weekends/holidays )

Listed as (posting describes ) Sign-on: $10,000 sign-on bonus for well-qualified applicants

Join a 12-bed inpatient rehab unit, the only acute inpatient rehab option in the area, with an average 4–5:1 nurse-to-patient ratio. Great if you like interdisciplinary teamwork and want comprehensive benefits plus development support; TN or compact RN license and an associate’s degree required.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys (UnitedHealth Group)

Location: Winchester, TN

Type: Full-time, Home Health

Pay: $22.39–$33.58 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes under RN supervision—vital signs, med checks, teaching, and specialized procedures. Ideal if you have 1+ year LPN experience, a current LPN license, CPR, and reliable transportation, and you want strong benefits, 401(k), and growth paths in a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.