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💰 Free workshop: Make the most of your long-term care insurance
📅 Long-Term Care Insurance Workshop – Free Help Understanding Your Policy
If you have Long-Term Care Insurance but aren’t sure how it really works, there’s a free session to help you sort it out.
When: Monday, November 16, 2026, 1:30 PM
Where: 109 Skillings Rd, Winchester, MA 01890
Topic: “Getting the Most from Your Long-Term Care Insurance”
Assisting Hands will:
- Explain how to qualify and when to file a claim
- Share strategies to maximize your benefits
- Review different types of policies
- Clear up common misconceptions
They can also help you schedule a free policy review with your insurance carrier so you know exactly what your policy covers and how to qualify for benefits.
This is especially useful for older adults, caregivers, and family members helping a loved one plan for care.
More Info: Calendar • Getting the Most from Your Long-Term Ca...
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