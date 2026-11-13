📅 Long-Term Care Insurance Workshop – Free Help Understanding Your Policy

If you have Long-Term Care Insurance but aren’t sure how it really works, there’s a free session to help you sort it out.

When: Monday, November 16, 2026, 1:30 PM

Where: 109 Skillings Rd, Winchester, MA 01890

Topic: “Getting the Most from Your Long-Term Care Insurance”

Assisting Hands will:

Explain how to qualify and when to file a claim

and Share strategies to maximize your benefits

Review different types of policies

Clear up common misconceptions

They can also help you schedule a free policy review with your insurance carrier so you know exactly what your policy covers and how to qualify for benefits.

This is especially useful for older adults, caregivers, and family members helping a loved one plan for care.