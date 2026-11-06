🏥 Winchester KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Winchester’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care or behind-the-scenes lab work. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Centerpoint Health – Winchester )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Winchester, KY

Type: Travel / Contract (8, 10, or 13 weeks)

Pay: $63.75 – $66.30/hour

Support patient care in a community hospital radiology setting while earning strong travel pay. Weekly direct deposit, guaranteed hours, 401(k) with match, and free private housing or a tax‑free housing stipend make this ideal if you want good income plus flexibility.

Employer: Centerpoint Health – Winchester

Location: Winchester, KY

Type: Full-time, Days (7:00a–3:30p, call required)

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Join a modern cath lab (opened in 2020) with one procedure room and four holding bays, working with interventional cardiologists on a wide range of cardiac and vascular procedures. Comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO, tuition/loan assistance, wellness programs, and free parking.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Winchester, KY

Type: Full-time

Hands-on lab role in an acute care hospital, running routine tests, reporting results, and keeping instruments in good working order. Good fit if you like detail-oriented work, quality control, and supporting safe patient care behind the scenes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Winchester tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.