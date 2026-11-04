🚔 Multiple Public Safety Supervisor Roles in Winchester, KY

Winchester is seeing steady hiring in security and public safety, especially for folks with leadership or military backgrounds. If you like keeping people and property safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal®

Allied Universal® Location: Winchester, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead on-site security operations for a client location, including staffing, scheduling, training, and quality checks. This role is a good fit if you have military, police cadet, or prior security supervision experience, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after one year.

You’ve got options here in Winchester—if this sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.