🏭 Winchester CT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Manufacturing in Winchester/Winsted, CT is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local shops are worth a look.

Employer: Cadco Ltd/BK Mfg, Corp.

Cadco Ltd/BK Mfg, Corp. Location: Winsted, CT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off

Run and set up CNC and conventional machines to make metal and non-metal parts. This role is great if you enjoy reading blueprints, doing precise measuring, and staying active on your feet in a clean, organized shop.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Location: Winsted, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (shift differentials: +$2/hr for 2nd , +$3/hr for 3rd )

Not listed (shift differentials: , ) Bonus & Benefits: $3,000 sign-on bonus for external hires, medical (day one), dental, vision, 401(k) with match plus employer contribution, paid holidays and vacation, parental leave, tuition assistance

Operate heat treat furnaces and finishing equipment for aerospace parts, keep quality records, and do visual inspections. Good fit if you like detailed work, don’t mind heavier parts, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: J&G Machining Co., Inc.

Location: Winsted, CT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, vision insurance

Family-owned precision shop looking for an experienced CNC lathe pro who can set up, change tools, program, and inspect parts. No weekends, OT available, and you’ll work on aerospace, communications, and custom prototype parts—not just push buttons.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.