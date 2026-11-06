🐱 Friendly Winchendon Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

Winchendon has some very special cats waiting for a second chance. All of these kitties are with Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Status: Adoptable bonded pair

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Gender: Male & Male

Color: Tan/Fawn

Shelter: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue

Contact: (978) 939-8464

These two 5‑year‑old brothers lost their home when their owner had to move and couldn’t take them along. They’re looking for a forever home together.

Calvin: A true little shadow who loves attention and likes to stay close to his person.

A true little shadow who loves attention and likes to stay close to his person. Hobbs: Described as a real-life teddy bear — sweet, cuddly, and very lovable.

They’re a great match for someone wanting instant companionship times two.

👉 Meet Calvin & Hobbs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue

Contact: (978) 939-8464

Clarke is a beautiful adult tabby with a timid heart. The world feels a bit scary to her right now, and she’s still learning that people can be kind and safe.

She needs:

A quiet, patient home

A cat-savvy adopter who understands shy cats

who understands shy cats Gentle socialization and time to build trust

If you’re calm, understanding, and willing to go slow, Clarke could blossom with you.

👉 See Clarke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young (about 6 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue

Contact: (978) 939-8464

Eddie is a 6‑month‑old tuxedo kitten with big energy and a big personality.

From his description:

Very friendly and outgoing

Loves attention and soaks it up

and soaks it up Always ready to play and be part of whatever you’re doing

If you want a fun, affectionate young cat who will keep your home lively, Eddie might be your match.

👉 Meet Eddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, you can start by filling out an adoption application on Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue’s website (www.ahimsahaven.org) or by calling (978) 939-8464 to ask about next steps and meet-and-greet visits.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.