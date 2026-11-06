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🐱 Friendly Winchendon Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Winchendon has some very special cats waiting for a second chance. All of these kitties are with Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue and are hoping to meet their new families soon.
Calvin & Hobbs
Status: Adoptable bonded pair
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Adult (about 5 years old)
Gender: Male & Male
Color: Tan/Fawn
Shelter: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue
Contact: (978) 939-8464
These two 5‑year‑old brothers lost their home when their owner had to move and couldn’t take them along. They’re looking for a forever home together.
- Calvin: A true little shadow who loves attention and likes to stay close to his person.
- Hobbs: Described as a real-life teddy bear — sweet, cuddly, and very lovable.
They’re a great match for someone wanting instant companionship times two.
👉 Meet Calvin & Hobbs and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clarke
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Brown Tabby
Shelter: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue
Contact: (978) 939-8464
Clarke is a beautiful adult tabby with a timid heart. The world feels a bit scary to her right now, and she’s still learning that people can be kind and safe.
She needs:
- A quiet, patient home
- A cat-savvy adopter who understands shy cats
- Gentle socialization and time to build trust
If you’re calm, understanding, and willing to go slow, Clarke could blossom with you.
👉 See Clarke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eddie
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Young (about 6 months)
Gender: Male
Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
Shelter: Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue
Contact: (978) 939-8464
Eddie is a 6‑month‑old tuxedo kitten with big energy and a big personality.
From his description:
- Very friendly and outgoing
- Loves attention and soaks it up
- Always ready to play and be part of whatever you’re doing
If you want a fun, affectionate young cat who will keep your home lively, Eddie might be your match.
👉 Meet Eddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, you can start by filling out an adoption application on Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue’s website (www.ahimsahaven.org) or by calling (978) 939-8464 to ask about next steps and meet-and-greet visits.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.