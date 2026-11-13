Export Controls: ChatGPT developer OpenAI reportedly backed tighter restrictions on China’s access to AI chips and chipmaking equipment.

AI Safety: OpenAI argues U.S. chip leadership helps developers pace advanced AI development and gives allies time to strengthen oversight.

Chip Tracking: One proposal would require covered chips to support location checks and exporters to report credible signs of diversion or tampering.

Defense Bill: Lawmakers seek to add the proposals to annual defense legislation; Senate leaders reported no final agreement on November 12.

TL;DR

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has reportedly told U.S. lawmakers it supports tighter controls on China’s access to AI chips and chipmaking equipment. The congressional effort would add checks on chip shipments and restrict equipment suppliers’ sales and servicing in China.

Bloomberg reported the private confirmation on November 12, citing people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity. The ChatGPT developer had been considering the export-related measures for months.

Lawmakers are seeking to include the Chip Security Act, MATCH Act and AI OVERWATCH Act in the annual defense-policy bill. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Armed Services Committee chair Roger Wicker said on November 12 that negotiators had no final agreement. Semafor described OpenAI as becoming more receptive after initial reluctance, while fellow AI developer Anthropic had publicly supported all three proposals.

OpenAI Links U.S. Chip Leadership to AI Safety

OpenAI’s public argument connects export restrictions with the pace of development of the most advanced AI models. Its new compute-campus policy blueprint supports stronger controls on chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company argues that maintaining an American chip advantage gives U.S. developers greater ability to pace frontier AI development responsibly and gives the United States and its allies more time to strengthen safety standards, oversight and international coordination.

The blueprint pairs protection of that advantage with building more American AI infrastructure. OpenAI argues that the United States also needs to keep up with China’s investment in computing capacity and deliver economic benefits to local communities.

Politico reported on October 20 that OpenAI had grown quieter in its lobbying for strict chip-sale limits. OpenAI’s response at the time still described effective export controls as part of its broader U.S.-leadership strategy.

Checking Where Exported Chips Go

The Chip Security Act addresses a problem that can arise after a lawful overseas sale: a processor can be diverted from its authorized destination or user. The introduced House bill from May 2025 would require covered products to have feasible location-verification mechanisms before export, reexport or transfer within a foreign country.

License holders would also have to report credible information about a covered product reaching an unauthorized location or user, or attempts to tamper with its security mechanisms. Those reporting duties would apply after an authorized sale. The Semiconductor Industry Association has raised concerns about the resulting compliance costs.

Restricting the Tools Used to Make Chips

The MATCH Act targets China’s ability to manufacture chips, reaching an earlier part of the supply chain than sales of finished processors. Its draft text seeks aligned restrictions by allied supplier countries on manufacturing equipment, components and servicing. If allied controls fall short, it provides for extending U.S. restrictions to specified foreign equipment and facilities.

ASML in the Netherlands and Japan’s Tokyo Electron supply the tools used to make chips. Restrictions on their sales and maintenance would reach both the suppliers’ servicing businesses and the Chinese fabrication plants that depend on their machinery. Supporters argue that limiting access to those tools would constrain China’s own chip production.

In February 2025, Microsoft president Brad Smith warned that denying access to U.S. technology could push global customers toward other suppliers and potentially accelerate China’s own semiconductor efforts. He argued that businesses and researchers would turn to suppliers in Europe, Asia or elsewhere if American companies could not meet demand.

Giving Congress More Scrutiny of Export Approvals

AI OVERWATCH would add congressional scrutiny to a licensing system in which the Commerce Department has broad authority. A July 13 amendment submitted by Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren would require Commerce to send relevant congressional committees the application, proposed license and required certifications at least 15 days before approving a covered export license.

That version includes conditions intended to protect U.S. chip supply and prevent exports from delaying domestic customers’ orders.

Chinese firms can also rent processing capacity in overseas data centers without importing the chips themselves. Separate remote-access legislation seeks to bring that channel under Commerce regulation, extending the policy debate to cloud operators serving Chinese customers.

Equipment Curbs Carry a Trade Risk

The push faces opposition from the Information Technology Industry Council, which argues that the measures would undermine the American technology industry. The disagreement also reaches how powerful a chip should be before restrictions apply: Senator Todd Young supports strong controls while questioning the processing-power thresholds.

Equipment restrictions could provoke a response outside the chip industry. Paul Triolo, a partner at DGA-Albright Stonebridge, warned that the MATCH Act could endanger the U.S.-China trade truce. China could tighten exports of rare earths and magnets in retaliation, exposing U.S. industries that depend on those materials to a separate supply constraint.

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