Merger Talks: SpaceX and Tesla could announce a merger in December or early 2027, Bloomberg reports.

Share Exchange: Issuing new SpaceX shares to Tesla investors would reduce existing SpaceX owners’ percentage of the combined company.

China Operations: Tesla’s China manufacturing business complicates integration with SpaceX’s sensitive U.S. government work.

TL;DR

SpaceX and carmaker Tesla are advancing merger talks that could give Tesla investors shares in Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company, Bloomberg reported on November 12. An announcement could come in December, while both boards negotiate the terms and how the combined business would be run.

The report cites people familiar with the private discussions, who also described a possible announcement in early 2027. Representatives of both companies did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.

The combination would join Tesla’s electric vehicles and energy storage with SpaceX’s rockets, satellite internet and AI infrastructure. Bloomberg put SpaceX’s market value above $1.9 trillion and Tesla’s at about $1.5 trillion.

What the Share Exchange Would Change

Negotiators are discussing how many SpaceX shares Tesla investors would receive. Issuing new shares would give those recipients an ownership stake while reducing the percentage held by existing SpaceX shareholders.

Barron’s hypothetical share-exchange calculations illustrate that trade-off. Holding the value offered to Tesla investors constant, a lower SpaceX share price would require more shares to pay them. Tesla recipients would then own a larger portion of the combined business, while existing SpaceX investors would retain a smaller percentage. That reduction is known as dilution.

Who Negotiates and Who Approves

Reuters reported on October 22 that Musk had recused himself from the talks because of conflicts of interest, while holding voting control at SpaceX and nearly a fifth of Tesla’s shares.

Under the SpaceX filing described by Reuters, a combination would need approval from its special committee of directors assessing the merger, its board and Musk as controlling shareholder. The committee had made no determination when that filing was reported.

What Common Ownership Could Add

The businesses already cooperate on Terafab, a semiconductor plant project in Texas. SpaceX also acquired AI developer xAI in February, bringing AI development together with its space operations before the proposed Tesla combination.

A merger could change how resources move between the businesses. Reuters described the potential to simplify decisions that otherwise require separate boards and shareholders, giving management more flexibility to allocate capital, engineers and infrastructure to AI projects.

Why Integration Could Face Restrictions

Bloomberg identified insulating Tesla’s China operations within the proposed combination as an unresolved obstacle. Tesla’s Shanghai factory is important to vehicle production and sales, while SpaceX performs sensitive work for U.S. government and defense customers.

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, a senior research fellow at the Bruegel think tank, said a merger could make Chinese authorities less willing to treat Tesla as a purely commercial company. She identified risks for factory expansion, data approvals and market access.

Antitrust experts told Reuters they saw limited conventional competition concerns because the companies operate largely in different markets.

Foreign regulators could nevertheless examine whether Tesla’s access to SpaceX technologies would give it advantages competitors could not match. Ioannis Kokkoris, a law professor at Queen Mary University of London, told Reuters that approval could require the combined company to license key technologies to competitors, giving those rivals access to them.

Derek Scissors, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said a merger agreement would involve promises to limit connections between the companies. Such restrictions could allow a deal while constraining the integration it was meant to achieve. Scissors warned that a future U.S. administration could scrutinize the merged business more closely and potentially unwind it in 2029.

December Would Bring the Announcement Forward

Bloomberg had previously reported an announcement timetable in the first half of 2027. Its earlier reporting also described an aim of completing the merger before President Donald Trump’s term ends.

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