Wilton’s got some solid transportation roles right now, from early-morning route work to hands-on wrench time with big rigs.

Here are a couple of strong options if you like being on the road or working on heavy equipment.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Wilton, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $64,000 annual target

Schedule: Start between 4:00–6:00 AM, work days vary by route

Drive a PepsiCo truck, deliver snacks like Lay’s and Doritos to local stores, stock shelves, and build relationships with store managers. This is a good fit if you like staying active, don’t mind early mornings, and want on-the-job training plus full-time benefits.

Employer: State of Maine – MaineDOT

Location: Wilton/Region 3 Fleet Services (posting lists Wilton & Skowhegan)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.39/hour starting (Step 6)

Application Window: Opens November 12, 2026 – Closes November 26, 2026

Work on heavy trucks and construction equipment—diagnosing issues, repairing, rebuilding, and fabricating parts. Comes with strong state benefits (paid holidays, vacation, sick time, health insurance, and retirement), but you’ll need solid experience with heavy equipment and a Class B CDL with air endorsements plus inspection licenses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—your experience might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.