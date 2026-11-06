📅 Join Island City Book Club to discuss “Theo of Golden”

📅 Island City Book Club: “Theo of Golden”

Love talking about books? Join the Island City Book Club as they discuss “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Richard C. Sullivan Public Library of Wilton Manors, 500 NE 26th St, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Expect a friendly, welcoming group of fellow readers, with plenty of time to share your thoughts, ask questions, and hear different perspectives on the book.

Bring your copy of “Theo of Golden”, your ideas, and settle in for a relaxed literary chat. All book lovers are welcome, whether you finished the book or are still working through it.