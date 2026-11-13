Wilton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in town and on the road. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Wilton, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate imaging equipment, perform diagnostic X-rays, and support emergency and inpatient teams. Good fit if you like working closely with nurses and radiologists and care a lot about patient safety and infection control.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Wilton, CT (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel / Full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,909 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week; details subject to confirmation)

(package based on 40 hrs/week; details subject to confirmation) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Short-term travel role for a Mammography Tech who wants steady hours and a change of scene. Comes with healthcare benefits, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support from the LRS team.

Employer: Dermage Spa

Location: Wilton, CT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $43.00 – $63.00 per hour + gratuities

Licensed massage therapist role in a local day spa, with flexible hours and strong hourly pay. Great if you enjoy one-on-one client care and want in-person work close to home.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.