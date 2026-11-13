Wilton’s high-tech manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in optics and semiconductor equipment. If you like hands-on work, clean rooms, and steady night shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT

Type: Full-time , compressed work week, Back End Nights 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM (Wed, Thu, Fri & every other Sat)

, compressed work week, Salary: $48,800 – $83,600/year + 15% night differential

You’ll help build ultra-precise optical parts for advanced chip-making machines, working with CNC equipment, polishing, coating, and inspection tools in a clean room. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with 12-hour shifts, and want to grow your skills in high-tech manufacturing.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT

Type: Full-time , compressed work week, Front End Nights 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM (Sun, Mon, Tue & every other Sat)

, compressed work week, Salary: $46,800 – $85,800/year

Similar hands-on optical work—handling delicate glass, running precision equipment, and keeping detailed records—on the opposite night schedule. Good option if you want a stable 3–4 day workweek and like working with fine parts and measurement tools.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT

Type: Full-time , clean room, compressed work week / 3rd shift

, clean room, compressed work week / 3rd shift Pay: $23 – $33/hour

You’ll assemble and test complex systems for semiconductor equipment, help solve technical issues, and support process improvements on the night shift. Best for folks with a few years of mechanical or technical assembly experience who want to move deeper into high-tech production.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while the postings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.