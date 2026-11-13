undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Wilton, CT IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Wilton’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for hands-on IT support and engineering talent. If you’re into code, data, or end-user support, there’s something here worth a look.
Internship - Data Scientist
- Employer: ASML
- Location: Wilton Center, CT (on-site)
- Type: Full-time summer internship (approx. 12 weeks, Summer 2027)
- Pay: $18.00 – $48.00 per hour
Work on real data science problems for cutting-edge chipmaking tools—think computer vision, machine learning, data pipelines, and even LLM agents. Great fit if you’re a BS/MS/PhD student with 2+ years of study, strong Python/C/C++/MATLAB skills, and want deep, hands-on experience in a top semiconductor company.
Embedded Software Engineer
- Employer: ASML
- Location: Wilton Center, CT (on-site, some hybrid flexibility possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $108,000 – $158,000 base salary
Join a high-skill team building C/C++ and Python software that controls advanced lithography machines. Ideal if you have a CS/ECE/Software Engineering degree (Master’s or Bachelor’s + 3 years), strong C/C++ skills, and want to work with Agile methods on complex, high-impact systems.
Information Technology Support Specialist
- Employer: Insight Global (onsite with their client)
- Location: Wilton, CT (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Contract (6 months + extensions)
- Pay: $26 – $28 per hour
Senior-level desktop and field support role in a fast-paced corporate setting, supporting Windows, macOS, Microsoft 365, VPN, WiFi, printers, and mobile devices. Best for someone with 5+ years of IT support, strong customer skills, and confidence working with executives and VIP users.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on levels and options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.