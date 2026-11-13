Wilton’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for hands-on IT support and engineering talent. If you’re into code, data, or end-user support, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT (on-site)

Type: Full-time summer internship (approx. 12 weeks, Summer 2027)

Pay: $18.00 – $48.00 per hour

Work on real data science problems for cutting-edge chipmaking tools—think computer vision, machine learning, data pipelines, and even LLM agents. Great fit if you’re a BS/MS/PhD student with 2+ years of study, strong Python/C/C++/MATLAB skills, and want deep, hands-on experience in a top semiconductor company.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT (on-site, some hybrid flexibility possible)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $108,000 – $158,000 base salary

Join a high-skill team building C/C++ and Python software that controls advanced lithography machines. Ideal if you have a CS/ECE/Software Engineering degree (Master’s or Bachelor’s + 3 years), strong C/C++ skills, and want to work with Agile methods on complex, high-impact systems.

Employer: Insight Global (onsite with their client)

(onsite with their client) Location: Wilton, CT (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Contract (6 months + extensions)

Pay: $26 – $28 per hour

Senior-level desktop and field support role in a fast-paced corporate setting, supporting Windows, macOS, Microsoft 365, VPN, WiFi, printers, and mobile devices. Best for someone with 5+ years of IT support, strong customer skills, and confidence working with executives and VIP users.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on levels and options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.