Wilton has some very special cats and kittens waiting for calm, caring homes. If you’re looking for a sweet companion, these adoptable kitties at the Connecticut Humane Society – Wilton may be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Wilton

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Autumn is a tiny kitten who is looking for a peaceful, adults-only home. She and her sister prefer to be the only pets in the house. She’ll need a patient adopter who can give her time to settle in and feel safe.

Like most kittens, Autumn is very playful and curious, so you’ll want to kitten-proof your home to keep her safe as she explores. She’ll grow into a cat who depends on you for love and care for many years.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Wilton

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Maria is described as a sweet girl who may enjoy living with another cat. She can live with adults and may be able to live with children after a meet-and-greet to be sure everyone is comfortable.

If you’re looking for a gentle adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of love, Maria could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Maria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Wilton

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Opal is Autumn’s sister and is also hoping for a quiet, adults-only home where she can be the only pet. She’ll need someone patient who understands that new beginnings can be a little scary for a young kitten.

Opal is a cute, curious kitten who will need a kitten-proofed home and a family ready for the fun and responsibility of raising a young cat.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Wilton

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Deshaun is a very cute kitten who will grow into a cat that depends on you for lifelong love and care. He’s super playful and curious, so a safe, kitten-proof home is important.

The shelter can help you see how he does around other animals, as some kittens enjoy other pets and some prefer to be the only one.

👉 Meet Deshaun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Wilton

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Frankie is another adorable kitten looking for a forever home. Like her kitten friends, she is very playful and curious and will need a home that’s ready for the energy and fun of a young cat.

The shelter can help you learn more about how Frankie does with other animals and what kind of home will suit her best.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Wilton, CT or nearby and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Connecticut Humane Society - Wilton or calling (800) 452-0114 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.