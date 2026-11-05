🏭 Wilton, CT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $55K–$130K+ Roles

Wilton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from high‑end Swiss watches to cutting‑edge semiconductor gear. If you like hands‑on work with real career paths, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: BREITLING

BREITLING Location: Wilton, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting around $55,000/year (varies by experience)

Polish and restore luxury watch cases, bracelets, and buckles to near‑new condition. This role is great if you have 5–7 years of fine jewelry or metal polishing experience, strong attention to detail, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, and more).

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT

Type: Full-time, night shift (compressed work week)

Salary: Base range $89,250 – $131,000/year

Lead night‑shift production teams building equipment for the world’s top chipmakers. Good fit if you have 7+ years in complex manufacturing, 3+ years leading people, and experience with Lean Manufacturing, SAP/ERP, and quality systems. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, vacation, and 13 paid holidays.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT

Type: Full-time, Front-End Days (6am–6pm, Sun–Tue + alt. Wed)

Salary: Base range $38,100 – $69,850/year

Hands‑on role making high‑precision optical parts for advanced lithography machines. You’ll handle delicate glass, run equipment, inspect surfaces, and work in a cleanroom on a 12‑hour compressed schedule. High school diploma required; manufacturing or vocational experience is a plus, with full benefits and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.