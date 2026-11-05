🎓 Wilton, CT Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Wilton’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood classrooms to high-tech manufacturing training floors. If you like helping people learn, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Wilton, CT

Type: On‑call, as‑needed (no guaranteed hours)

Salary: Not listed

Step into Montessori classrooms serving children ages 0–6 when regular teachers are out. You’ll get your schedule 2 weeks to a month in advance, making this great for flexible, supplemental, or part‑time work. Many on‑call subs later move into full‑time Assistant Teacher roles.

Duplicate listing on Indeed with the same role and details: Substitute Teacher – Guidepost Montessori

Employer: ASML

Location: Wilton Center, CT (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full‑time

Salary Range Shown: $0–0 (range not effectively provided)

Teach technical skills to manufacturing employees at a global semiconductor equipment leader. You’ll deliver in‑person and virtual training, support on‑the‑job learning, and help newer trainers get ready through train‑the‑trainer sessions. Ideal if you have experience in adult learning and want to stay close to hands‑on engineering and manufacturing work.

Employer: ASML

Location: Wilton Center, CT (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full‑time

Salary Range Shown: $0–0 (range not effectively provided)

A more senior version of the trainer role, focused on complex, advanced technical training. You’ll work with senior and specialized learner groups, qualify both trainers and trainees, and lead hands‑on, equipment‑related training. Good fit if you already have deep technical expertise plus solid experience coaching and certifying others.

If one of these catches your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Wilton education and training roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.