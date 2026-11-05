🏗️ Wilton, CT Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Wilton’s high-tech scene is busy, especially around ASML in Wilton Center. If you’re into precision engineering or testing, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT (on-site, cleanroom/manufacturing)

(on-site, cleanroom/manufacturing) Type: Full-time, 2:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m., Monday–Friday

Salary: $65,100 – $119,350/year

Hands-on role keeping advanced lithography and wet etch processes stable and improving in a high-tech chip manufacturing environment. Great fit if you have 3+ years in lithography or wet etch, like data-driven problem solving, and want real ownership on second shift.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex multidisciplinary test systems (mechanical, electrical, mechatronic, software) and own test strategy from architecture through data analysis. Ideal if you have 7+ years in multi-domain engineering, love building test setups, and want to mentor others while shaping Wilton’s test and measurement capabilities.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Wilton Center, CT (on-site)

Type: Full-time co-op, 6–9 months

Salary: $18.00 – $48.00/hour

Co-op for college juniors or seniors in Electrical/Mechatronics to work on real hardware: qualifying new electrical connector solutions for precision lithography systems. You’ll use lab gear, run tests, and turn your findings into recommendations the team can actually use.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.