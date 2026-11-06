Grant allows Wilsonville transit agency to buy electric bus

South Metro Area Regional Transit, Wilsonville’s transit agency, received a $312,000 grant to purchase a new all-electric cutaway bus. The grant is part of Portland General Electric’s Drive Change Fund.

SMART was the first transit agency in Oregon to receive electrified buses in 2019 after it received a grant from the United States Federal Transit Administration, the city of Wilsonville noted in a press release. The zero-emission vehicles also help the agency lower fuel and maintenance costs long term.

“This award is another meaningful step toward a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable transit system for our community,” said SMART Transit Director Dwight Brashear in a press release. “Each electric bus added to our fleet means zero emissions on streets where our riders live and work, lower long-term fuel and maintenance costs, and a smoother ride for everyone on board. We’re grateful to PGE for its confidence in us and in our ability to deliver another successful battery-electric vehicle project.”

The Drive Change program is funded through the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s clean fuels program credits and is awarded to projects meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and establish cleaner energy systems.