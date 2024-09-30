Here is what you missed at the Wilsonville candidate forum

Those running to serve as a Wilsonville city councilor or mayor shared their stances on key community issues in front of a large audience at the Al Kader Shrine Center last week.

Candidates faced four questions at the forum hosted by the Wilsonville Spokesman and Wilsonville Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The questions addressed housing, traffic, future business development and an upcoming state measure that could impose a sales tax on businesses and send the rebate to Oregon residents.

Another forum, hosted by the Wilsonville Spokesman in partnership with the Charbonneau community, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Charbonneau clubhouse.

Seven candidates are running in the election. Three of those — Shawn O’Neil, Rob Candrian and Glenn Lancaster — are vying to replace current Mayor Julie Fitzgerald.. Fizgerald is unable to run again due to term limits. Four candidates are up for two seats on the City Council, including Anne Shevlin, Elizabeth Peters, Adam Cunningham and Ginger Fitch. The incumbents in those seats — Kristin Akervall and Joann Linville — opted not to seek new terms.

Engaging residents on housing

Considering the differing opinions on housing density in Wilsonville, candidates were asked how they would engage with and gather input from residents on future development. They were also asked to provide an example of when they had to navigate conflicting viewpoints and how they reached a decision.

O’Neil and Peters advocated for town halls as a method of engagement while O’Neil mentioned the Town Center Plan, a 40-year vision by the city to make a vibrant, walkable Town Center with greenspaces that some have criticized for its plan to increase housing density.

O’Neil said he would encourage residents to participate in the town halls related to updating the Town Center Plan, adding that if the city doesn’t have planning and infrastructure in place for growth it will be unprepared to meet state housing mandates. He said he believes some of those who “complain” are not participating before a decision is made.

“We all have to come together and be active (participants),” O’Neil said. “If you don’t like what you’re seeing, show up.”

Cunningham said he gave out his personal phone number to community members to have conversations about concerns, and described his experiences with deescalating situations as a police officer. Candrian discussed interacting with conflicting governments in the Middle East while working for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Fitch recalled serving on the West Linn-Wilsonville School board during the COVID-19 pandemic and learning the importance of communication around controversial topics like the opening and closing of schools.

“I think making sure the way we communicate is clear, and that the communication goes both ways,” Fitch said.

Addressing traffic

In a question acknowledging frustration many Wilsonville residents hold regarding traffic congestion, candidates were asked what measures they would propose to help traffic in the city and how they would prioritize and fund the initiatives.

All of the candidates acknowledged the importance of the I-5 Boone Bridge Replacement Project, which seeks to rebuild the bridge with one that is more seismically resilient and can help alleviate traffic congestion.

Cunningham said the bridge has long been known to need improvements and felt the city should take more responsibility for fixing traffic issues.

“I think it’s really easy to point at a problem in your own home, and blame somebody else for it. That feels like what we’ve done for a long time,” Cunningham said, adding that he believes the city needs to control its growth and focus on car traffic as opposed to pedestrian facilities.

Lancaster similarly pointed to the city’s planning for long range growth as the “root cause” of traffic in Wilsonville, noting how development in Frog Pond is going to add cars to the road. He wants to have “slow, smart growth” in Wilsonville.

“We’re gonna take a pause; we’re going to take a comprehensive look at everything in the city, project wise, that affects traffic, and we’re going to address the infrastructure,” Lancaster said, adding that he does not believe the city’s infrastructure has improved to support additional housing.

To Peters, more density worsens traffic issues. She felt that public transit should be funded and development slowed until there is more supporting infrastructure, giving the example of upgrading Stafford Road before completing residential development in Frog Pond.

“We need to be looking ahead, and we need to slow down (development) for the time being until we can improve our infrastructure,” Peters said.

Fostering future business development

Candidates were asked to describe their vision for how the city should grow economically in the next decade and what factors influenced their vision.

Shevlin said young families told her they want a vibrant downtown, with options for pedestrians. She believes the community should make a “shopping list” of the businesses it wants in town, and said it’s “time to renew” the Town Center Plan.

“I think we should listen to the young families who have moved here recently and are looking for a vibrant downtown,” Shevlin said.

Developing Town Center is a priority for Fitch, and she believes the community should move forward with the “quality growth that is represented in our long-term plans.” She also discussed a lack of commercial entities in Villebois, which she believes “hurts us” because residents have to travel to access businesses.

Candrian said, with Wilsonville being a fast-growing city, more businesses should want to come here. He wants to advertise the city’s fast growth and positive aspects to businesses to help draw them to Wilsonville, and also wants to attract non-residents to the city.

“We also need to look for opportunities to have things where people will want to come to Wilsonville to also support those businesses,” Candrian said. “This is not meant to be an insult to Bullwinkles, but what do we have that is drawing people to come here, unless you’re a resident?”

Measure 118

The statewide measure proposes a 3% tax on business sales above $25 million and distributing the proceeds to Oregonians in the form of a rebate. It would give each resident an estimated $1,600 each year. While proponents argue that giving residents the income would increase economic prosperity, opponents argue that adding a new tax on sales at every step in production would raise the costs of everyday goods for consumers.

Wilsonville’s candidates were asked how they see City Hall responding to Measure 118 if it passes. All of them opposed the measure, but candidates differed in how to address it.