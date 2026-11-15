Wilsonville’s grocery scene is busy, and Safeway is adding more hands to keep things running smoothly. If you like staying active, helping neighbors, and having a flexible schedule, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a classic front-end role: running the register, bagging, grabbing carts, and keeping the checkout area clean. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, can stand on your feet, and want flexible hours with weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll shop orders for online customers, pick and bag items, and get them ready for pickup. Great if you like moving around the store, using a handheld device, and working behind the scenes instead of at a register.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role prepping fruits and veggies, keeping displays looking sharp, and helping customers in produce. Ideal if you enjoy food prep, don’t mind knife work, and like a fast, team-focused environment.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—grocery roles tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.