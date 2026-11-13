Wilsonville’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from senior analysis to hands-on accounting and office leadership. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s a solid mix of tech, healthcare, and aerospace options here.

Employer: Siemens EDA (Siemens Digital Industries Software)

Siemens EDA (Siemens Digital Industries Software) Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500 – $184,500 + incentive compensation

Senior FP&A role doing complex forecasting, budgeting, and scenario modeling for a global software leader. You’ll partner with senior leadership, own key planning processes, and help standardize reporting across multiple business segments.

Employer: Marquis Companies

Marquis Companies Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the business office at a senior care provider, managing A/R, full-cycle billing (Medicare/Medicaid/HMO/private pay), payroll, and A/P with a small team. Good fit if you know healthcare billing and want strong benefits, education support, and a mission-driven environment.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Mid–senior accounting role supporting general ledger, bank recs, SOX checklists, month-end close, and ASC 606 revenue recognition for a space and defense manufacturer. Great if you have 4+ years of accounting, strong Excel skills, and like working on complex, high-impact programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the posting, and it may lead you to related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.