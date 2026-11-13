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🏭 Wilsonville, OR Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wilsonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and distribution. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Warehouse Worker – Night Shift
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Pay: $28.00/hour
Work in a clean, organized beverage warehouse loading/unloading trucks, picking orders, and running forklifts and pallet jacks. This role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more) plus overtime potential during busy seasons.
CMM Programmer
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Program and run Coordinate Measurement Machines to inspect high-precision aerospace and defense parts. Good fit if you have several years of mechanical inspection experience, know GD&T, and want to work closely with machinists on complex, mission-critical hardware.
Quality Engineer I
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $65,000 – $85,000/year
Entry-level quality engineering role supporting documentation, inspections, First Article builds, and audits for aerospace programs. Great step if you have a mechanical or manufacturing background and want to grow in quality and continuous improvement.
CNC Machinist II
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Set up and run CNC machines (including multi-axis equipment) to make precision components for space and defense projects. Ideal for machinists with 2–5 years’ experience who can read blueprints, understand G- and M-code, and handle in-process inspections.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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