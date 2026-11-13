Wilsonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and distribution. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $28.00/hour

Work in a clean, organized beverage warehouse loading/unloading trucks, picking orders, and running forklifts and pallet jacks. This role comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more) plus overtime potential during busy seasons.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Program and run Coordinate Measurement Machines to inspect high-precision aerospace and defense parts. Good fit if you have several years of mechanical inspection experience, know GD&T, and want to work closely with machinists on complex, mission-critical hardware.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $65,000 – $85,000/year

Entry-level quality engineering role supporting documentation, inspections, First Article builds, and audits for aerospace programs. Great step if you have a mechanical or manufacturing background and want to grow in quality and continuous improvement.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Set up and run CNC machines (including multi-axis equipment) to make precision components for space and defense projects. Ideal for machinists with 2–5 years’ experience who can read blueprints, understand G- and M-code, and handle in-process inspections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.