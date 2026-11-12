🏭 Wilsonville OR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilsonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and high‑tech gear. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Work on mission‑critical space and defense hardware , cleaning and finishing precision metal parts after machining. You’ll deburr, polish tight‑tolerance surfaces, clean and passivate parts, and help keep production flowing smoothly.

Work on , cleaning and finishing precision metal parts after machining. You’ll deburr, polish tight‑tolerance surfaces, clean and passivate parts, and help keep production flowing smoothly. Good fit if you: Have 2+ years deburr experience, know basic blueprints and CNC machining, and are comfortable using micrometers, calipers, profilometers, and borescopes.

Employer: Coherent Corp.

Location: Wilsonville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role testing and troubleshooting laser modules, optics, and electronic circuits in a manufacturing/cleanroom setting. You’ll run test setups, do calibrations, write basic technical reports, and support continuous improvement.

Hands-on role testing and troubleshooting in a manufacturing/cleanroom setting. You’ll run test setups, do calibrations, write basic technical reports, and support continuous improvement. Good fit if you: Enjoy lab-style work with oscilloscopes, power supplies, optical power meters, LabView, and other test gear, and like detailed, careful work with safety standards.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Wilsonville, OR – Onsite

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–3:30pm, Mon–Fri, every other Friday off)

Salary range: $35,537 – $66,651 (good‑faith estimate)

(good‑faith estimate) Why it’s interesting: Entry‑level friendly assembly role with a big aerospace company, putting together mechanical or electro‑mechanical products and checking your own work. Strong benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition help.

Entry‑level friendly assembly role with a big aerospace company, putting together and checking your own work. Strong package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition help. Good fit if you: Have a high school diploma or GED, can follow assembly instructions and blueprints, and meet U.S. Person requirements for export rules.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.