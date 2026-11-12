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Wilsonville
🏭 Wilsonville OR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Wilsonville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and high‑tech gear. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these roles are worth a look.
Deburr Technician – Aerospace Components
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Work on mission‑critical space and defense hardware, cleaning and finishing precision metal parts after machining. You’ll deburr, polish tight‑tolerance surfaces, clean and passivate parts, and help keep production flowing smoothly.
- Good fit if you: Have 2+ years deburr experience, know basic blueprints and CNC machining, and are comfortable using micrometers, calipers, profilometers, and borescopes.
Test Technician – Lasers & Photonics
- Employer: Coherent Corp.
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role testing and troubleshooting laser modules, optics, and electronic circuits in a manufacturing/cleanroom setting. You’ll run test setups, do calibrations, write basic technical reports, and support continuous improvement.
- Good fit if you: Enjoy lab-style work with oscilloscopes, power supplies, optical power meters, LabView, and other test gear, and like detailed, careful work with safety standards.
Mechanical Assembler I – 1st Shift
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Wilsonville, OR – Onsite
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–3:30pm, Mon–Fri, every other Friday off)
- Salary range: $35,537 – $66,651 (good‑faith estimate)
- Why it’s interesting: Entry‑level friendly assembly role with a big aerospace company, putting together mechanical or electro‑mechanical products and checking your own work. Strong benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition help.
- Good fit if you: Have a high school diploma or GED, can follow assembly instructions and blueprints, and meet U.S. Person requirements for export rules.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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